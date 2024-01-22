Is This $768K Compound the Most Colorful Home in Joshua Tree?

Location: 3925 Valley Vista Avenue, Yucca Valley, California

Price: $785,500

Year Built: 1957

Footprint: 1,040 square feet (two bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 1.81 acres

From the Agent: "A singular investment opportunity for the art and architecture collector. Featured in Elle Décor among many other magazines, this compound has been meticulously renovated by sought-after Los Angels interior and furniture designer Leah Ring of Another Human. The four distinct buildings of this property are alive with bold colors. From the main house, to the guesthouse, to the home office, to the studio—each structure showcases the designer’s custom designs, built-ins, and a curated mix of works by important California designers and vintage pieces. This property is more than a residence; it’s a case study in interior design."