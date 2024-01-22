Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Is This $768K Compound the Most Colorful Home in Joshua Tree?

Designer Leah Ring transformed the four-building, two-acre property into a technicolor wonderland with custom furniture and a lot of paint.
Text by
Location: 3925 Valley Vista Avenue, Yucca Valley, California

Price: $785,500

Year Built: 1957

Footprint: 1,040 square feet (two bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 1.81 acres

From the Agent: "A singular investment opportunity for the art and architecture collector. Featured in Elle Décor among many other magazines, this compound has been meticulously renovated by sought-after Los Angels interior and furniture designer Leah Ring of Another Human. The four distinct buildings of this property are alive with bold colors. From the main house, to the guesthouse, to the home office, to the studio—each structure showcases the designer’s custom designs, built-ins, and a curated mix of works by important California designers and vintage pieces. This property is more than a residence; it’s a case study in interior design."

The four structures were gutted to the studs and fully remodeled with contemporary amenities. The large gravel lot separating the buildings provides plenty of space for outdoor entertaining.

Custom furniture designed by Leah Ring can be found throughout the compound—including the built-in breakfast nook in the main house. A green-and-blue kitchen sits just steps away.

The pink, vintage-inspired guesthouse has a custom-built headboard in the bedroom.

"This property offers an incredible opportunity for the owner-user wanting a creative retreat, short-term rental, artist residency, or whatever one can envision," notes the agent.

Ring also designed the custom cloud wallpaper, which envelops the home office.

