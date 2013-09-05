Join Us in NYC for City Modern 2013

Co-hosted by Dwell and New York magazine, the second annual City Modern celebrates New York’s incredible modern design and architecture. The week-long festival, helmed by Dwell editor-in-chief Amanda Dameron and New York design editor Wendy Goodman, brings together a vital design community—accomplished and emerging designers, students, design enthusiasts, and many others—to share their ideas, creativity, and innovations.

Friday, September 27, 6:30-9:30pm

Meet the Architects

Enjoy a wine reception following Q&As with celebrated architects including: Peter Guzy of Asfour Guzy (best known as the architect of Blue Hill at Stone Barns), Joe Tanney of Resolution: 4 Architecture, architect-design duo David Hotson and Ghislaine Viñas, the artist’s architect Christian Hubert, rising star Matthew Bremer of Architecture inFormation, Jeff Kovel of Oregon-based Skylab Architecture, and Brooklyn-based architects Clay Miller of Bergen Street Studio, James Cleary, Leone Design Studio, and Ben Hansen.

Saturday, September 28, 10am-4pm

Manhattan Home Tours

Visit five modern homes in downtown Manhattan. Tours are self-guided.

By purchasing a home tour ticket your name will automatically be on the guest list at the door to the Meet The Architects event.

BONUS: Manhattan Home tour ticket holders are invited back to Axor NYC, the design studio of Hansgrohe’s luxury brand Axor, for cocktails & hors d'oeuvres and to explore Axor collections with Philippe Starck & others.

Sunday, September 29, 10am-4pm

Brooklyn Home Tours

Visit five modern homes in Brooklyn’s Cobble Hill neighborhood. Tours are self-guided.

Tuesday, October 1, 6-8pm

Discussion with MoMA’s Paola Antonelli

Join us at the NeueHouse on to hear MoMA’s Paola Antonelli chat with her peers Pentagram’s Michael Beirut, architect Deborah Berke and architecture critic Justin Davidson about "What Design can Do For New York City". The senior curator in the Department of Architecture and Design at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), Paola Antonelli will take us through what design can do for the city going forward. Moderated by New York design editor Wendy Goodman. A reception will follow the discussion.

Wednesday October 2, 6-8pm

David Rockwell & The Creatives

A cross-disciplinary discussion with David Rockwell, the architect behind the celebrated new workspace NeueHouse, fashion designer Isabel Toledo, and Broadway producer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots) on the infusion of architecture into New York’s creative industries. Moderated by New York design editor Wendy Goodman. A reception will follow the discussion.

Thursday, October 3, 12-2pm

The Apprentice: Furniture Making, with Thos. Moser

Built in Maine, Thos. Moser furniture is 100% American-designed, engineered and built. Each piece celebrates the natural beauty of wood with unembellished, graceful lines that echo numerous historic antecedents including traditional and modern forms. This year, Thos. Moser invited two aspiring furniture designers to Maine where they experienced first-hand, the techniques and philosophy that has defined the Moser aesthetic for 40 years. The panel discussion on Oct 3 featuring Thos. Moser designer Adam Rogers, the emerging designers, and a Dwell editor will examine the importance of melding craftsmanship into the age of high-tech design. The "apprentices" will share their experiences, and using their own pieces, describe their appreciation for the Thos. Moser approach.

Thursday, October 3, 6-8pm

Creativity and Constraint with Jonathan Adler

Why are two siblings obsessed with the same thing but approach it from completely different angles? Designer Jonathan Adler and his sister Amy Adler, constitutional law specialist and Emily Kempin Professor of Law at NYU School of Law, discuss the intersection between design authorship and design inspiration. Join us we explore the boundaries between between inspiration and copyright infringement, trends, creativity, and post modernism. Enjoy a reception following the discussion hosted by Dell.

Thursday, October 3, 6-8pm

My Ideal City

The first crowd designed and crowd funded city is being created through Prodigy Network's interactive urban planning platform, My Ideal City/ Mi Ciudad Ideal. The My Ideal City project addresses urbanization and global population growth, posing the question, "What does your ideal city look like?" Explore these principles with its founders, architect Winka Dubbeldam of Archi-Tectonics, Co-Founder of PSFK Piers Fawkes, urbanist Gary Hack, and CEO of Prodigy Network, Rodrigo Nino. A reception will follow.

Friday, October 4, 2013, 6-8pm

Walking the Line with Neil Denari

Celebrate the launch of Dwell’s October issue with cover architect Neil Denari, creator of the Highline HL23 luxury highrise.

Wednesday October 4, 8-11pm

Made in New York: The City Modern Salon Reception

For the occasion of CITY MODERN and The Atelier Courbet's opening, the new master craftsmen's gallery & shop in Nolita, the editors of New York Magazine and Dwell have come together with founder Melanie Courbet to curate a retail salon showcasing the finest designers and artisans east of the Gowanus Canal. "MADE: In New York" is a retail experience presenting exclusive pieces by our local luminaries including Bec Brittain, Anna Karlin, Ted Muehling & E.R. Butler, Egg Collective, Fort Standard, Sebastian Errazuriz, Trove and Maker Made and more. The opening will include an editors toast, and an introduction to France's top craftsmen Domeau & Peres who are premiering their US collection at Atelier Courbet. Come see, hear, experience and shop!