Join us in NYC for City Modern 2012

By Sara Ost
Love design? Don't miss City Modern, a full week of events in New York City, October 1-7, featuring expert panels, home tours, and exhibitions. Tickets are selling fast!

CITY MODERN, presented by Audi, is a joint venture celebrating design co-created by the Dwell and New York editorial teams, led by Amanda Dameron and Wendy Goodman respectively. The packed lineup includes: 

Monday, October 1:

City Modern Opening Night Party sponsored by Audi | 6:00 - 8:00 | Invitation Only

Design Through the Ages Exhibition sponsored by New York Design Center Press Preview | 5:30 - 6pm

Tuesday, October 2:

Design Through the Ages Exhibition sponsored by New York Design Center | 10 - 4pm | Free; Open to Public

Dwell Designer Discussion with Thos. Moser | 1 - 2pm | Free; Open to Public

Emerging Designer Open Studio Tours sponsored by Thos. Moser | 2 - 5pm | Free; Open to Public

Emerging Designers Panel Discussion sponsored by Silestone | 7 - 9pm | $20

Wednesday, October 3:

Design Through the Ages Exhibition sponsored by New York Design Center | 10 - 4pm | Free; Open to Public

New Face of Affluence Presentation sponsored by Miele | 10 - 12pm | $20

Women in Design Panel Discussion sponsored by Vitra | 6:30 - 9pm | $20

Brooklyn Design Panel Discussion with Andrew Tarlow at the Wythe Hotel | 6:30 - 8:30pm | $20

Thursday, October 4:

Design Through the Ages Exhibition sponsored by New York Design Center | 10 - 4pm | Free; Open to Public

Leading Lights Panel Discussion sponsored by Legrand | 4 - 6pm | $20

Sound & Acoustics Panel Discussion sponsored by Audi | 6:00 - 8:00pm | $20

Friday, October 5:

Design Through the Ages Exhibition sponsored by New York Design Center | 10 - 4pm | Free; Open to Public

Designing For Retail Spaces sponsored by Flexform | 6 - 8pm | $20

Meet the Architects Cocktail Reception sponsored by Arhaus | 6:30 - 9:30pm | $25

Saturday, October 6:

Manhattan Home Tour | 10 - 4pm | $120

Closing Night Cocktail Reception sponsored by Grohe | 6 - 8pm | Invitation Only & Home Tour Ticket Holders

Sunday, October 7:

Brooklyn Home Tour | 10 - 4pm | $120

Dwell recommends: Purchase a weekend pass and meet the architects at no additional charge!

For pricing and tickets please click here.