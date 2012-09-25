Join Us for a Prefab Pop Up Party in Austin!

As an official media partner of SXSW Eco this year, Dwell is thrilled to join the conference and host this event. Join us, along with our friends from Sett Studio and Origin Magazine, at what's sure to be the best party of the night!

Start with a walking tour of the beautiful pop up grounds featuring three modern prefab structures by Sett Studio, nosh on classic Austin truck fare done with a green twist, and then get ready to dance to DJ Spooky's beats!

Sett Studio designer Kimber Reed.

Our generous sponsors include local organic tequila brand Dulce Vida and Whole Foods, with vegetarian fare to be served up by some of our favorite local food truck partners. Don't forget dessert - the folks at Coolhaus will be serving architectural ice cream sandwiches to cool you off before you kick up your heels to DJ Spooky.

The event is free to attend. All eats and drinks are on the house (you'll need to be over 21, please!). Handcrafted Coolhaus ice cream sandwiches are $5 each (cash only). No RSVP is required. First come, first served! Limit 300 guests.



It all takes place October 4th, from 7:30-10 p.m. at GoodLife Team, located at 1114 East Cesar Chavez Street, Austin, Texas: click here for map.



A wonderful group of partners & sponsors has come together for this event:

Founding Editor-in-Chief Maranda Pleasant started ORIGIN with a vision to build a platform bringing together art, sustainability, conscious culture, music and humanitarianism in one national print publication, giving consciousness a larger voice. Pleasant is a former conflict journalist, filmmaker, and painter. ORIGIN Magazine can be found on newsstands at Whole Foods, Pharmaca and beyond nationwide.

DJ Spooky aka Paul D. Miller is the executive editor of ORIGIN Magazine and is a composer, multimedia artist, editor and best-selling author. His iPad app has seen more than 12 million downloads in the last year. He will be the first artist-in-residence at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC this fall. He's produced and composed work for Yoko Ono, Thurston Moore, and scores of artists and award-winning films. Miller's work as a media artist has appeared in the Whitney Biennial; The Venice Biennial for Architecture, the Ludwig Museum in Cologne, Germany; Kunsthalle, Vienna; The Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh and many other museums and galleries. His book Sound Unbound, an anthology of writings on electronic music and digital media is a best-selling title for MIT Press. He has been featured everywhere from Vogue to CNN to SyFy.

With little to no permitting required because of its small size, Sett Studio units can be used for an extra bedroom, a yoga studio, a hydroponics growing area or an office space, like this 96-square-foot one shown here.

Sett Studio





Sett Studio is a forward-thinking approach to functional space. By combining modern and contemporary design with the latest in energy-efficient building materials, Sett Studio creates usable space for people who are interested in attractive, eco-friendly prefabs. With design led by Kimber Reed, Sett Studio's goal is to provide functional space that is modern in design and environmentally responsible in construction. Come tour three different prefab structures at the party, and chat with Kimber! GoodLife Team



Our venue sponsor, GoodLife Team is a nationally recognized independent real estate brokerage in Austin, Texas known for using technology and an innovative business model. Since its start in 2007, GoodLife Team has been featured in over 30 publications. In 2010, GoodLife Team won the Inman Innovator of the Year Award for most innovative brokerage, and was recently recognized by Apple as power users of iPad!

Dulce Vida





Home grown organic tequila doesn't get better than Austin-based Dulce Vida. Come by for organic cocktails courtesy of this sustainable, local brand dedicated to producing the purest tequila in Texas with the lightest footprint. Dulce Vida meets all USDA National Organic Program standards; the local farming community benefits with support for sustainable growing practices - utilizing no herbicides, pesticides, genetically modified organisms or other harmful production manners; and finally, a bio-compatible waste program. A complete recapture of all production waste is performed that yields a nutrient-rich soil supplement, which is provided to the local farming community.



Lucky J's





Lucky J's Chicken and Waffles, serving up Southern classics with a Texas flare, is a brick-and-mortar restaurant with a beloved truck following, to boot. Their original trailer opened up on Burnet Road in the Spring of 2009 serving the traditional dish of fried chicken and waffles. When it was time to launch a second location on E. 6th and Waller, they figured it was time to mix things up a bit. Thus, the Chicken and Waffle Taco was born: a handheld delicacy perfect for the late night diner. These days, Lucky J's also has exciting new vegetarian additions on the menu, and you can sample them at the event.



Whole Foods



Founded in 1980 in Austin, Texas, Whole Foods Market - "America's Healthiest Grocery Store" - has grown to a large grocery chain of more than 310 stores in North American and the United Kingdom. According to the company website, Whole Foods was founded with the mission to provide only "the finest natural and organic foods available, maintain the strictest quality standards in the industry, and have an unshakeable commitment to sustainable agriculture." Whole Foods will be providing mixers and non-alcoholic beverages!

Coolhaus

Coolhaus was founded by Natasha Case and Freya Estreller, a former architect and

developer, in 2008. They named the flavor combinations after architects and architectural

movements they were inspired by and chose only the finest all-natural, organic and local

ingredients available to make their unique creations. They bought a used postal van in April

of 2009 to sell their goods from and launched their business at Coachella Valley Musical

Festival, where their brand, with its cult following, was born. Coolhaus is dedicated to quality and sustainability. Every Coolhaus Ice Cream Sandwich being served at our event is handmade and organic.





Susty Party





Susty Party creates responsibly made, eco-friendly party supplies and compostable tableware. Susty Party's disposable plates, bowls, straws and cups are made in the USA, certified compostable, non toxic, and made from renewable resources (plastic -free!). Susty Party is founded by two 28-year-old Brooklyn entertainers, entrepreneurs and surfers: Jessica Holsey and Emily Doubilet. Susty Party lives by the motto: Respect Earth & Party On!

Flux Furniture



At Dwell we have long been fans of the origami-like Flux chair, which minimizes packaging waste, material resources, and shipping footprint. (Here's a video of deputy editor, Aaron Britt, taking Flux from park to beach to bus and beyond. Trust us, you want to watch.) Learn more about Flux's ingenious design of the Flux Chair here. WakaNINE

WakaNINE is the North American distributor for David Trubridge; a collection of beautiful, sculptural lamps constructed with an environmental conscience as well as a sincere and decisive focus on art as story. The range is manufactured in Whakatu, New Zealand and Austin, Texas using sustainable manufacturing practices with an emphasis on practical solutions which minimize impact to the environment.