Johnny Grey on Kitchens of the Future
By Deborah Bishop
The nephew of food guru Elizabeth David, Grey found validation for his design approach in the field of neuroscience.
"A lot about what makes people feel happy in their space is based on how we’re hard-wired," says Grey, a champion of the "unfitted kitchen," in which furniture, color, diverse materials, and rounded edges create a sense of ease. "Sharp objects trigger a primitive fear response in the brain. Soft geometry is more comfortable to move through and thus increases usable space. The market is finally catching up." In open kitchens, "the space needs to be managed—people feel better when their backs are covered and they can see what’s coming."
