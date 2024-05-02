SubscribeSign In
John Lennon and Stevie Nicks Frequented This Laurel Canyon Home Asking $2M

Perched high in the treetops, the revamped residence was owned by underground radio DJ Elliot Mintz, who hosted legendary gatherings of artists and musicians.
Location: 8522 Oak Court, Los Angeles, California

Price: $1,988,800

Year Built: 1961

Footprint: 1,062 square feet (two bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 0.12 acres

From the Agent: "Storied musical history in Laurel Canyon sets the perfect mood for this dramatically unique dwelling accessed via a charming funicular. The current owner has completed a restoration of meticulous authenticity. Slowly, one sees the high level of  artfully placed original touches—including pristine leaded and stained glass, solid wood–paneled walls, original window frames, and handcrafted built-ins. The home is elevated to capture intense views of the city, observatory, and Downtown L.A. When media consultant and personality Elliot Mintz owned the home, the enchanted setting provided for numerous soirees and gatherings of artists and muses who contributed to the specialness of the period. Different visitations, evidenced by a captivating Stevie Nicks photo shoot (framed photos of this shoot will be transferred with the property) or the regular visits by John Lennon during the Mintz era, show that every pocket of the home reverberates with touchstones reflecting culture and rock music history."

Exposed beams stretch from the living area to the front deck, which is framed with arches.

A sleek black-and-white kitchen sits between the living and dining areas.

Original details can be found throughout the multilevel interiors, including custom built-ins in the wood-clad library.

In the upper-level primary bedroom, Japanese-style sliding doors open to a private balcony.

"This is more than an idyllic place to call home—this property presents a sublime experience infused with delight and exceptional magic," notes the agent.

8522 Oak Court in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $1,988,800 by Joey Kiralla and Michelle St. Clair-Zsakany of Sotheby's International Realty - Los Feliz Brokerage.

Dwell Staff
Real EstateCelebrity Homes

