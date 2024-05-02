John Lennon and Stevie Nicks Frequented This Laurel Canyon Home Asking $2M
Location: 8522 Oak Court, Los Angeles, California
Price: $1,988,800
Year Built: 1961
Footprint: 1,062 square feet (two bedrooms, two baths)
Lot Size: 0.12 acres
From the Agent: "Storied musical history in Laurel Canyon sets the perfect mood for this dramatically unique dwelling accessed via a charming funicular. The current owner has completed a restoration of meticulous authenticity. Slowly, one sees the high level of artfully placed original touches—including pristine leaded and stained glass, solid wood–paneled walls, original window frames, and handcrafted built-ins. The home is elevated to capture intense views of the city, observatory, and Downtown L.A. When media consultant and personality Elliot Mintz owned the home, the enchanted setting provided for numerous soirees and gatherings of artists and muses who contributed to the specialness of the period. Different visitations, evidenced by a captivating Stevie Nicks photo shoot (framed photos of this shoot will be transferred with the property) or the regular visits by John Lennon during the Mintz era, show that every pocket of the home reverberates with touchstones reflecting culture and rock music history."
8522 Oak Court in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $1,988,800 by Joey Kiralla and Michelle St. Clair-Zsakany of Sotheby's International Realty - Los Feliz Brokerage.
