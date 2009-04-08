Jeremy Levine at Dwell on Design 09
Levine's house in Eagle Rock will be in the July/August 09 issue of Dwell, which will be on newsstands during the three-day design conference. The story came out really well and I was happy to chat with Levine over the phone about how he treated the construction of his house as a kind of "green design laboratory," testing out this and that as he went along.
He's a bright, affable guy and I have no doubt that architects, designers and even amateur design enthusiasts will really benefit from what he has to say about designing and building in Southern California. He'll join me and San Diego builder, metalworker, gallerist and educator Christopher Puzio on stage to talk about getting the job done affordably, sustainably and properly. See you there.