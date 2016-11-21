Jean Nouvel & Artemide at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris

The works of renowned architect Jean Nouvel, who has designed several products for Artemide, are highlighted in a new exhibit at Les Arts Décoratifs in Paris.



"Jean Nouvel, mes meubles d’architecte – sens et essence" is open now at the museum through February 12, 2017. The exhibit includes over 100 works by Nouvel, including his work in furniture and lighting design, interacting with the museum’s permanent collections.

The works on display include the Equilibrist and Objective lamps, which Nouvel designed for Artemide as part of an ongoing partnership.