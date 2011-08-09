Japan Relief: Designs to Inspire

Milton Glaser — the hand behind the legendary "I ♥ NY" logo — teamed up with a band of New York-based designers and Architecture for Humanity to create this simple, elegant poster.

In times of need, art has proven to be a powerful force. In Rise for Japan’s case, it represents cameraderie—a relationship between two countries. Partnering with Milton Glaser (the hand behind the "I ♥ NY" logo) and Architecture for Humanity, a band of New York-based designers conceptualized an idea for a poster campaign that reflected both collaboration and growth between Japan and the U.S.. Founder and Creative Director Fernando Castro said the designers wanted the poster to be about hope and to represent the relief efforts that are happening in Japan.

"We included the element of trees that have been so symbolic between Japan and the U.S. It’s been a symbol of their friendship," Castro said. "We gave those ideas to Milton Glaser and he came back with the logo."

Posters are available for purchase on the Rise for Japan website. All proceeds benefit Architecture for Humanity’s rebuilding efforts in Japan.

Ventilate Japan

Like Rise for Japan, Ventilate is also raising awareness and funding through graphic design. Founded by Toronto-based designer Michael Brown, Ventilate Japan is a poster campaign that not only aims to garner funds for the Red Cross, but also remind us of the severity of the quake and the consequences of mother nature’s destruction—from ongoing nuclear threats to medical expenses.

With 20 unique designs from independent artists, it’s hard not to help. Check out the posters here.