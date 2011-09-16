Jamil Malone, Loft J

Malone calls himself one of the city’s "little cheerleaders." "My friends visit from all over—Austin, New York, San Francisco—and they all say ‘Why didn’t you tell us about this place?’ No one expects it to be this fun."



A social creature who seems to know everyone, Malone has hosted several "alcohol-themed" parties and manages to wedge as many as 20 people into his studio. The gatherings are like gallery openings, with the walls of Malone’s apartment displaying a roving selection of locally produced art. "I love that I have everything I need in 583 square feet," Malone says. "I love the exposed brick and the old wood. The only thing I miss is a garden, but, granted, I don’t want a lawn to mow."