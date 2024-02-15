The Iconic Evans House Lands Back on the Market for $2.2M
Location: 44 Benedict Hill Road, New Canaan, Connecticut
Price: $2,245,000
Architect: James Evans
Year Built: 1961
Footprint: 1,600 square feet (five bedrooms, three full and one half baths)
Lot Size: 4.60 acres
From the Agent: "The Evans House, 1961, is an important midcentury-modern architectural masterpiece designed by James Evans as his own home, included in the 1961 Modern House Tour. Using a thin-shell structural system, Evans designed his soaring, square, one-story (plus lower level) house with a hyperbolic paraboloid roof, allowing a nearly completely open plan as few inter-load carrying supports are necessary. With floor-to-ceiling glazing, Evans’s intent to mesh indoor and outdoor living spaces is further emphasized through the living/dining room’s six sliding glass doors. There have been very minor alterations to the house. The wraparound deck was originally designed with a wraparound bench rather than a railing. The airy effect of the house is especially pronounced since the ceiling height is nearly two stories tall at its highest points."
44 Benedict Hill Road in New Canaan, Connecticut, is currently listed for $2,245,000 by John Engel and Melissa Engel of Douglas Elliman of Connecticut.
