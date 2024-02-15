SubscribeSign In
The Iconic Evans House Lands Back on the Market for $2.2M

Built in 1961, the personal residence of architect James Evans has a soaring roofline, walls of glass, and a wraparound deck.
Location: 44 Benedict Hill Road, New Canaan, Connecticut 

Price: $2,245,000

Architect: James Evans

Year Built: 1961

Footprint: 1,600 square feet (five bedrooms, three full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 4.60 acres

From the Agent: "The Evans House, 1961, is an important midcentury-modern architectural masterpiece designed by James Evans as his own home, included in the 1961 Modern House Tour. Using a thin-shell structural system, Evans designed his soaring, square, one-story (plus lower level) house with a hyperbolic paraboloid roof, allowing a nearly completely open plan as few inter-load carrying supports are necessary. With floor-to-ceiling glazing, Evans’s intent to mesh indoor and outdoor living spaces is further emphasized through the living/dining room’s six sliding glass doors. There have been very minor alterations to the house. The wraparound deck was originally designed with a wraparound bench rather than a railing. The airy effect of the house is especially pronounced since the ceiling height is nearly two stories tall at its highest points."

A long paved drive leads to the historic home, which sits on four wooded acres.

An original brick fireplace stands in the middle of the main level. A galley-type kitchen, complete with new appliances, sits on the opposite side of the living area.

Extensive glazing connects the interiors with the forested site. The primary suite, along with four additional bedrooms and two baths, are located on the lower level.

44 Benedict Hill Road in New Canaan, Connecticut, is currently listed for $2,245,000 by John Engel and Melissa Engel of Douglas Elliman of Connecticut.

Dwell Staff
Real Estate

