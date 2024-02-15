The Iconic Evans House Lands Back on the Market for $2.2M

Location: 44 Benedict Hill Road, New Canaan, Connecticut

Price: $2,245,000

Architect: James Evans

Year Built: 1961

Footprint: 1,600 square feet (five bedrooms, three full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 4.60 acres

From the Agent: "The Evans House, 1961, is an important midcentury-modern architectural masterpiece designed by James Evans as his own home, included in the 1961 Modern House Tour. Using a thin-shell structural system, Evans designed his soaring, square, one-story (plus lower level) house with a hyperbolic paraboloid roof, allowing a nearly completely open plan as few inter-load carrying supports are necessary. With floor-to-ceiling glazing, Evans’s intent to mesh indoor and outdoor living spaces is further emphasized through the living/dining room’s six sliding glass doors. There have been very minor alterations to the house. The wraparound deck was originally designed with a wraparound bench rather than a railing. The airy effect of the house is especially pronounced since the ceiling height is nearly two stories tall at its highest points."