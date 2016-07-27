Iperbole by Federico Angi

Iperbole is a minimal collection created by Milan-based designer Federico Angi. Iperbole is the new collection of stools and benches created for the brand Atipico. The products were presented at the exhibition during the last Salone del Mobile at the company’s stand. They are characterized by strong geometric lines and compact solutions that create a visually graphic and contemporary effect. The solidity of the component underneath, which is the soul of the project, allows the working of the interlocking joints by holding the elements together. Simplicity and economy are the main motivations of this project making the pieces well suited for museums, exhibitions, waiting rooms and common areas. The family includes a stool and a classic 2 seater bench, both made of natural or stained solid ash wood. See more at Leibal.



