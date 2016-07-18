Iperbole
Iperbole

By Gessato
The incredible power of subtlety

Created by Italian designer Federico Angi for Atipico, this seating collection demonstrates the powerful graphic effect that the simplest geometry can impress. "Iperbole" is deceptively simple; black rectilinear frames made from stained solid ash wood support the user with the subtle addition of a curved cut at the back. However, this detail is more than decoration – it is an integral piece of the system of interlocking joints that hold everything together. This unexpected asymmetry leads the eye throughout a dynamic composition rarely seen in projects whose main motivations are "simplicity and economy." Atipico, an exlusively Italian brand, firmly believes in the influence of everyday objects on our very being: "Every object is contextualized to last in time, to stir the emotions: if merely displayed they would only lose their poetry. And so they pose and wait, dialogue with the others, a study in consistency and simplicity: underneath there is a common thread that unites them." Angi’s imaginative collection was a part of the group’s exhibition at the last Salone del Mobile in Milan.  