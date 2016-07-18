Created by Italian designer Federico Angi for Atipico, this seating collection demonstrates the powerful graphic effect that the simplest geometry can impress. "Iperbole" is deceptively simple; black rectilinear frames made from stained solid ash wood support the user with the subtle addition of a curved cut at the back. However, this detail is more than decoration – it is an integral piece of the system of interlocking joints that hold everything together. This unexpected asymmetry leads the eye throughout a dynamic composition rarely seen in projects whose main motivations are "simplicity and economy." Atipico, an exlusively Italian brand, firmly believes in the influence of everyday objects on our very being: "Every object is contextualized to last in time, to stir the emotions: if merely displayed they would only lose their poetry. And so they pose and wait, dialogue with the others, a study in consistency and simplicity: underneath there is a common thread that unites them." Angi’s imaginative collection was a part of the group’s exhibition at the last Salone del Mobile in Milan.