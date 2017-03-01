Introducing The Creative @ Roll-Out Table

Like many other innovative designs, the @ roll-out table designed by Marcus Voraa solves a problem. In this case, the designer wanted to create a convenient table that expands to accommodate more people, eliminating the need to bring more tables when friends or family visited his home. But this is not merely a practical product, it also doubles as a decorative piece of furniture. The distinctive design take inspiration from the internet-themed brief of the 2017 Stockholm Furniture Fair. It aims to encourage socializing and interaction in the internet era, both at home or in a working environment. Celebrating its practical purpose, @ makes a statement by using the table top extension as a central part of the design. Ingenious and eye-catching, the roll-out mechanism adds a charming old-time look and feel to the otherwise distinctly modern table.
Made of light brown beech, @ pays homage to the natural material and brings warmth to contemporary interiors. The innovative system features a roll-out tabletop with a steel crank on one side. By rolling the handle, the user can easily lengthen or shorten the top. The legs divide into three separate units, providing optimum stability. Measuring 1.5m or up to 4m, the table provides an efficient and creative solution to bring people together, whether at home or at the office.