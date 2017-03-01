Introducing The Creative @ Roll-Out Table

Like many other innovative designs, the @ roll-out table designed by Marcus Voraa solves a problem. In this case, the designer wanted to create a convenient table that expands to accommodate more people, eliminating the need to bring more tables when friends or family visited his home. But this is not merely a practical product, it also doubles as a decorative piece of furniture. The distinctive design take inspiration from the internet-themed brief of the 2017 Stockholm Furniture Fair. It aims to encourage socializing and interaction in the internet era, both at home or in a working environment. Celebrating its practical purpose, @ makes a statement by using the table top extension as a central part of the design. Ingenious and eye-catching, the roll-out mechanism adds a charming old-time look and feel to the otherwise distinctly modern table.





