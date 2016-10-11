Introducing Dwell x Target

October 10, 2016 - One thing Target guests love most about shopping at Target is that there’s newness around every corner. And this winter will be no exception. Enter Modern by Dwell Magazine, a new collection in Home, announced today with Fast Co.Design.
"We spend a lot of time getting to know our guests, even spending time with them in their own homes," said Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target. "Many of our guests have told us they want to add a modern aesthetic into their environment, but they want it to be easy and, just as important, affordable. That’s a challenge we were happy to accept. With our friends at Dwell Magazine, we’ve created a line that captures modernism beautifully. The collection is a great complement to our current assortment – it’s stylish, high quality and the prices are great. I know our guests are going to love it."
Dwell is a design and technology brand that is connecting the modern world. Founded in 2000, Dwell’s mission is to bridge the gap between design professionals and enthusiasts, and it reaches the worldwide design community through its print publication, digital platform, live events and products.
"We’ve long admired Target for how they embrace good design and cultivate unique partnerships, so we’re thrilled to work together on introducing this new collection," said Chris Deam and Nick Dine, co-creative directors of product design, Dwell. "With Modern by Dwell Magazine, we’re excited to introduce modern design to more people than ever."
The Modern by Dwell Magazine collection features more than 120 items, including furniture, décor, tabletop and home accessories separated into indoor and outdoor collections. Get ready for copper bar tools, terracotta planters, sleek patio sofas and more!
Making modern design more approachable, accessible and affordable to our guests than ever before, Modern by Dwell Magazine will be available at select Target stores and on Target.com beginning Dec. 27. Prices will range from $49.99 to $399.99 for furniture and $16.99 to $99.99 for décor, tabletop and accessories.