Introducing Dwell x Target

October 10, 2016 - One thing Target guests love most about shopping at Target is that there’s newness around every corner. And this winter will be no exception. Enter Modern by Dwell Magazine , a new collection in Home, announced today with Fast Co.Design.

Launching exclusively at Target, the Modern by Dwell Magazine collection includes over 120 products and will be available this winter in select stores and online at target.com.

"We spend a lot of time getting to know our guests, even spending time with them in their own homes," said Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target. "Many of our guests have told us they want to add a modern aesthetic into their environment, but they want it to be easy and, just as important, affordable. That’s a challenge we were happy to accept. With our friends at Dwell Magazine, we’ve created a line that captures modernism beautifully. The collection is a great complement to our current assortment – it’s stylish, high quality and the prices are great. I know our guests are going to love it."

Dwell is a design and technology brand that is connecting the modern world. Founded in 2000, Dwell’s mission is to bridge the gap between design professionals and enthusiasts, and it reaches the worldwide design community through its print publication, digital platform, live events and products.