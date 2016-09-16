Into The Silence By Carlo Bevilacqua

It’s not surprising, as these powerful images offer a glimpse into the lives of modern hermits, the people who have chosen a strikingly different way of living characterized not by socialization and a constant connection to the ‘news cycle’, but by silence, meditation, mindfulness, and respect of nature.



Born in Sicily, the photographer became interested in photography in the 80s when he started working on anthropological and societal photographic studies. This collection of images follows the same path, but goes deeper into the human psyche to explore the meaning of life and the significance of choice. More than just a series that documents the peaceful life of contemporary hermits, the photographs aim to show the importance of being aware of one’s individuality and making a conscious decision to live not by society’s default settings, but by a personal set of rules. Even though all of the people in the series live away from cities, in isolation and surrounded by nature, their choices were triggered by different awakenings. Most of them are religious and include monks and nuns, but many others have left behind their careers to leave in solitude and discover themselves, while some aim to reconnect with nature and live a simple life that flows in a primordial rhythm. ‘Into The Silence’ captures the beauty of living in complete harmony with one’s beliefs and of choosing a path consciously, which leads to finding serenity. It’s a powerful reminder to become aware and consequently gain complete control of one’s life choices, whether living in a cave or in a metropolis. Photo credits: Carlo Bevilacqua.

