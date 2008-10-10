Q&A: How Jens Quistgaard Expert Mark Perlson Developed a Palate for Pepper Mills

Because we’re hamstrung by the 8.5"x11" page sizes of the printed magazine, not all of our interview with Quistgaard expert Mark Perlson , author of Danish Pepper: Jens Quistgaard’s Teak Pepper Mills , from our November 2008 issue, made it into your mailbox. Here’s the backstory on how Perlson developed a palate for pepper mills and how the "super structure" spiced up the American kitchen.

How it all began: I can’t remember why I ended up with my first Quistgaard mill but then I got another and then I found one at an antique store for $5 and I recognized it as a Quistgaard, too. Once you have three then it’s like "Huh, there are more of these?"

Building his collection: Somebody won an auction with a Dansk catalog in it. I emailed the guy and asked for a copy. Once I got that I had this checklist for the collection.

From blog to book: I kept piecing together all this information—from photos, descriptions, the catalog, old Dansk ads—and I got the idea to write a book because there was nothing out there about Dansk or about Quistgaard, and it’s such a rich history and amazing collection of design.