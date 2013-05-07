International Style at Dwell on Design

Firms such as Fermob, a Lyon-based outdoor furniture company, who will be bringing pieces from their various collections, continue to guarantee that European design firms will be well represented. Also on the floor this year will be Altra Design Ltd. from the United Kingdom with their "low cost and high design" concepts, as well as Hurbz of Belgium who will highlight KIGA, their kitchen garden tables. Finland-based VividWorks will offer their web-based 3D design platform for perusal. Deacero of Mexico will be exhibiting their multitude of products for everything from agriculture and industrial to fence systems and cables. Quench Design from Australia, a collective of six diverse designers, will also have a booth on the show floor.

Via their American headquarters, Lyon-based Fermob will bring their modern take on bistro furniture to the Dwell on Design show floor. Photos by Stephane Rambaud.

Andreas Engesvik will exhibit his furniture designs as part of The Essence of Things: New Designs from Norway exhibition.

New Zealand–based lighting designer David Trubridge will give a lecture, sign his new book and exhibit his new design, Manuka, at the show.

Additionally, Metropolis editorial director Paul Makovsky will be presenting Young Guns: Norwegian Wood alongside Kristine Five Melvær and Torbjørn Anderssen, on their individual design inspirations, principles and processes, as well as Norway’s tradition of working in wood. Makovsky is also the curator The Essence of Things: New Designs from Norway, making its west coast debut at Dwell on Design. This group exhibition, showcasing innovative work by up-and-coming Norwegian designers, is part of the Insidenorway project organized by the Association of Norwegian Furniture and Interior Industry, Innovation Norway, and the Norwegian Consulate General in New York.

Engesvik's glass trees will be part of The Essence of Things: New Designs from Norway exhibition.

Munich-based Konstantin Grcic's new Parrish chair (shown in walnut) will be at the center of the Emeco booth this year.

Calling all space nerds: A+R's Pop-up shop will include London- and Hong Kong–based Papafoxtrot's spacecraft models.