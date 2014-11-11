Institute for Public Architecture's 2nd Annual Fall Fête

The Institute for Public Architecture hosts its second annual fall fête at the Brooklyn Historical Society on Friday, November 14, 2014. This year's event honors Rosanne Haggerty, the president and chief executive officer of Community Solutions, and Michael Kimmelman, architecture critic for The New York Times.

One of the lots up for auction, this watercolor drawing by Steven Holl depicts the plan for the Ningbo Fine Grain, a mixed use development that never came to fruition.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Founded in 2009 by Jonathan Kirschenfeld, AIA, the Institute for Public Architecture aims to promote designers working for public interest and urban betterment. One of the central topics the group explores is affordable housing, an increasingly urgent issue in urban zones.

Proceeds from an auction at the event will benefit the IPA; lots include an original watercolor drawing by Steven Holl, a handcolored lithograph of the Hearst Tower by Enoc Perez, and a two-week trip to a renovated Italian farmhouse.

Interested in attending? Get your tickets here.