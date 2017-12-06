Instantly Make Your Home Healthier With Airmega

The air we breathe shouldn’t be taken for granted, and while we can’t control what goes on outside our homes, we can control what goes on inside them. Enter Airmega—a smart and stylish air purifier that intelligently, efficiently, and quietly cleans the air in your home, working to improve your home’s air quality, and your respiratory health.

Developed by Coway, a South Korean company known for creating health-minded technologies, The Airmega HEPA air purifier is a smart appliance with cutting-edge technology that allows you to manage and monitor your indoor air quality, even when you are not at home, with a mobile app that remotely adjusts the settings on Wi-Fi enabled units.

Airmega’s dual suction filters pull in air from two sides—allowing more bad air in and pushing the good air out—helping to fight against allergens such as mold, pet dander, smoke, and dust mites. Its real-time monitoring system proactively removes allergens, letting you breathe easy.