Instantly Make Your Home Healthier With Airmega

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Combining cutting-edge smart technology with sleek, modern design, Airmega’s air purifiers promote a healthy home environment without skimping on style.

The air we breathe shouldn’t be taken for granted, and while we can’t control what goes on outside our homes, we can control what goes on inside them. Enter Airmega—a smart and stylish air purifier that intelligently, efficiently, and quietly cleans the air in your home, working to improve your home’s air quality, and your respiratory health. 

Developed by Coway, a South Korean company known for creating health-minded technologies, The Airmega HEPA air purifier is a smart appliance with cutting-edge technology that allows you to manage and monitor your indoor air quality, even when you are not at home, with a mobile app that remotely adjusts the settings on Wi-Fi enabled units.

Airmega’s dual suction filters pull in air from two sides—allowing more bad air in and pushing the good air out—helping to fight against allergens such as mold, pet dander, smoke, and dust mites. Its real-time monitoring system proactively removes allergens, letting you breathe easy. 

Fresh air is important and 90 percent of the air that goes in your lungs is indoor air. Airmega makes sure that the indoor air you breathe is as clean as it can be.&nbsp;

Airmega’s Dual HEPA filters trap up to 99.97 percent of particles to make sure you are not breathing in anything you shouldn’t be.&nbsp;

The Airmega mobile app lets you remotely change settings on Wi-Fi enabled units and monitor the air quality in your home anytime, from anywhere. It also can give you real-time air quality notifications, filter lifetime monitoring and a scheduler.&nbsp;

Airmega’s intuitive design makes controlling your home air quality a breeze. The Smart Mode feature allows Airmega to automatically adjust fan speeds based on the room’s air quality, making the unit energy efficient without compromising efficacy.&nbsp;

With Smart Mode, the Airmega will turn itself on as needed, and it’s Eco-Friendly Mode automatically shuts it off after 10 minutes of use. Airmega 400 and 400S units will also automatically switch into to Sleep Mode after sensing that the lights have been dimmed. Airmega 300 and 300S models can be manually switched to Sleep Mode.

Thanks to increased pollution, a healthy lifestyle requires more than just eating well and exercising.&nbsp;

Airmega’s powerful filters clean larger areas at faster rates, renewing the air in spaces up to 1560-square-feet twice in one hour.

Air quality is a real concern for city dwellers. Airmega allows you monitor your home in real time and react to changes in air quality, ensuring that the air you breathe is clean and free of any harmful contaminants.

Ready to create your own private sanctuary? Check out our Healthy Home Style Guide.