Instagram We Love: Modern-Rustic Goals

Angie Wendricks and her husband purchased a plot of land on a clover field outside of Pendleton, Indiana, five years ago. They proceeded to design and construct a 728-square-foot house with the help of a local builder. With 22-foot ceilings and crisp white interiors, the residence feels more spacious than its footprint. Angie publishes outtakes from her experience living in the home as Country Roads Living, posting curated vignettes of the abode’s modern-rustic aesthetic on Instagram.





