Pretty on the Inside: The Luxe Residences of Milan's Vertical Forest

By Heather Corcoran –
At Studio Boeri's Bosco Vertical, a striking shell boasts a sleek interior showcasing some of furniture design's biggest names.
In a once-gritty quarter of Milan, 900 trees grow high above the city, perched upon a a pair of towers 26 stories tall. This urban woodland is known as Bosco Vertical (Vertical Forest), and it's a game-changing design by Studio Boeri that packs more than 75,000 square feet of dust-filtering, CO2-cleaning, noise-mitigating biodiversity into the urban center.
While its living facade certainly makes a statement, a new interior design by Matteo Nunziati shows its not just the sustainability of these eco-friendly towers that makes us green with envy.