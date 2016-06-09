Pretty on the Inside: The Luxe Residences of Milan's Vertical Forest
View Photos

Pretty on the Inside: The Luxe Residences of Milan's Vertical Forest

By Heather Corcoran
At Studio Boeri's Bosco Vertical, a striking shell boasts a sleek interior showcasing some of furniture design's biggest names.

In a once-gritty quarter of Milan, 900 trees grow high above the city, perched upon a a pair of towers 26 stories tall. This urban woodland is known as Bosco Vertical (Vertical Forest), and it's a game-changing design by Studio Boeri that packs more than 75,000 square feet of dust-filtering, CO2-cleaning, noise-mitigating biodiversity into the urban center. 

The 27-story Bosco Verticale is planted with more than 2,000 plants and 900 trees—ranging from 10 to 30 feet tall—supported by steel-reinforced concrete balconies.&nbsp;

While its living facade certainly makes a statement, a new interior design by Matteo Nunziati shows its not just the sustainability of these eco-friendly towers that makes us green with envy.

The towers feature 27 residences, including a 22nd-floor perch designed by Matteo Nunziati.

Nearly every piece in the apartment has a pedigree. An AJ table lamp by Arne Jacobsen sits on a Domino table by Nicola Gallizia beside a Night&amp;Day bed by Patricia Urquiola for Molteni&amp;C. The Butterfly stool is a 1954 design by Sori&nbsp;Yanagi.

Soothing hues ranging from white to gray pair with warm woods throughout the residence. The dining area feature Who chairs by Rodolfo Dordoni for Molteni&amp;C.&nbsp;

The kitchen—a&nbsp;customized version of the Dada Tivalì system, designed by Dante Bonuccelli, with a Hi-Line6 hood and island—was imaged as a white monolith that can be hidden behind doors tucked within the framework.&nbsp;

The sitting area features Jean Nouvel's Graduate shelf for Molteni&amp;C and walnut stool by Charles and Ray Eames.

