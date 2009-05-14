SubscribeSign In
Inside Chicago’s Helmut Jahn–Designed Supportive Housing DevelopmentView 8 Photos
Dwell Magazine

Inside Chicago’s Helmut Jahn–Designed Supportive Housing Development

Within blocks of the infamous Cabrini-Green complex, the Schiff Residences have become a model for bringing dignity and green design to the down-and-out in the Windy City.
Text by
Photos by
View 8 Photos

This story was originally published in Dwell’s November 2008 issue.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

e
Edward Lifson
In between finishing a Loeb Fellowship at Harvard and beginning an Annen-berg Fellowship at the University of Southern California, Edward Lifson took a tour of “the train,” Chicago’s Margot and Harold Schiff Residences.

Published

Last Updated

Topics

Green HomesWhere We Live NowDwell Magazine