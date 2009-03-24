Inhabitat Spring Greening Contest

The concept is simple: Take something from your pile of disused possessions and rework it into a fresh example of functional design. Whether that means repainting or reupholstering, taking apart or putting back together again, the choice is yours and the possibilities are endless. If you have crafty inclinations but need a reason to act on them, this might be just the nudge you need to reimagine some of the tired pieces in your home.



Deadline for submissions is just four days away—Friday, March 27th—and it’s easy to enter. Just sign up for the Inhabitat newsletter, and send a photo and description of your project to editor[at]inhabitat[dot]com. There are some excellent prizes to be won, including a $200 gift certificate to the Inhabitat Shop for the winner. Head on over to Inhabitat for more info.



Meanwhile, get your creative synapses firing with these great examples of DIY Design:

