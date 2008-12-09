View Photos
By Sarah Rich –
Just in time for the holidays, our friends over at Inhabitat launched an online retail shop today.
The Inhabitat Shop sells many of the products you've seen covered over the years on the green design blog, from Tord Boontje's recycled Transglass line to Freeplay hand-crank lantern and flashlights. There's also apparel, jewelry, baby gear, and all sorts of home décor. If you're in the market for some sustainable loot, this might be a place to look. Their inventory will also be growing in 2009. [Full disclosure: I used to be the managing editor of Inhabitat.]
