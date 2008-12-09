The Inhabitat Shop sells many of the products you've seen covered over the years on the green design blog, from Tord Boontje's recycled Transglass line to Freeplay hand-crank lantern and flashlights. There's also apparel, jewelry, baby gear, and all sorts of home décor. If you're in the market for some sustainable loot, this might be a place to look. Their inventory will also be growing in 2009. [Full disclosure: I used to be the managing editor of Inhabitat.]