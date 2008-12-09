Infusion Lounge is having its kick-off on New Year’s Eve and will officially open early January 2009, but I was able to get a sneak peak with Chan last week as the finishing touches were being added.



Chan, who founded his own interior design firm, Kinney Chan and Associates, in Hong Kong in 1995 after studying and working in England, describes the new nightspot as "outrageous and really, really cool with an infusion of Oriental style." The 6,500-square-foot space features a main room with a full bar, an elevated VIP area, and striking latticed columns based on Chinese architecture and window patterns. In the second room, which will feature a second DJ stage and will also be available for banquets, fashion shows, and other events, a programmable LED lighting system illuminates the etched-glass columns. The most arresting area of the club is the unisex restroom: The tile mosaic on the walls curve around the sinks and stalls, with high-tech Dyson Airblade hand dryers as a main attraction on the way out.







Infusion Lounge is located at 124 Ellis Street, between Powell and Cyril Magnin. For more information, visit infusionlounge.com and be sure to check out the construction blog at infusionlounge.com/blog.