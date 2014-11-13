View Photos
Inexpensive, Easy-Assembly Shipping Container Home
By Patrick Sisson
An attractive shipping container house shows the benefits of prefab living.
It was an almost-unheard of price point in New York: $100 per square foot for a new home. That’s what a pop-up shipping container structure that was displayed in the West Village in 2010 promised Manhattanites. The sleek, 320-square-foot MEKA home, designed by Jason Halter and Christos Marcopoulous and featuring 70% recycled materials, was a strong showing for prefab construction.
