Inexpensive, Easy-Assembly Shipping Container Home

It was an almost-unheard of price point in New York: $100 per square foot for a new home. That’s what a pop-up shipping container structure that was displayed in the West Village in 2010 promised Manhattanites. The sleek, 320-square-foot MEKA home, designed by Jason Halter and Christos Marcopoulous and featuring 70% recycled materials, was a strong showing for prefab construction.