Inexpensive, Easy-Assembly Shipping Container Home
View Photos

By Patrick Sisson
An attractive shipping container house shows the benefits of prefab living.

It was an almost-unheard of price point in New York: $100 per square foot for a new home. That’s what a pop-up shipping container structure that was displayed in the West Village in 2010 promised Manhattanites. The sleek, 320-square-foot MEKA home, designed by Jason Halter and Christos Marcopoulous and featuring 70% recycled materials, was a strong showing for prefab construction.

The sleek 320-square-foot MEKA home, designed by Jason Halter and Christos Marcopoulous, when it was set up in New York. The home is made of cedar paneling, set over a steel shipping container.

This shipping container prefab, built out of 70 percent recycled material, cost just $100 per square foot. It showcases a doubled glazed argon-filled window, which lets in light.

While the MEKA home only offers a single profile, the option to add a deck provides additional space and more flexibility.

Each MEKA home arrives via truck nearly complete. From there, it can be built in a matter of days.

Each unit features a customizable kitchen with IKEA products and a slate bathroom. The interior is lined with bamboo.