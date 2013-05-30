View Photos
Industrial Designer Ditte Hammerstrøm
Add to
Like
Share
By Kelsey Keith –
Ditte Hammerstrøm is an industrial designer based in Copenhagen, Denmark who has worked with Skitsch, Erik Jorgensen, and limited editions through her Paris gallery.
Designer inspiration:
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Danish artist Jørgen Carlo Larsen
Upcoming products:
A range of furniture for a solo exhibition at Galerie Maria Wettergren