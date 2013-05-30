Industrial Designer Ditte Hammerstrøm
Industrial Designer Ditte Hammerstrøm

By Kelsey Keith
Ditte Hammerstrøm is an industrial designer based in Copenhagen, Denmark who has worked with Skitsch, Erik Jorgensen, and limited editions through her Paris gallery.

Designer inspiration:

Bistro Light<br><br>Upholstered chair with slightly distorted proportions, which enable new ways of using the chair. Limited edition. Manufactured by Thorsen Møbler.

Bistro Light

Danish artist Jørgen Carlo Larsen

Figurkomposition by Jørgen Carlo Larsen. Photo via Lauritz.

Loungescape<br><br>Sofa in seven parts. Can be placed in different ways according to the room and tied together. Nominated for Bo Bedre Design Prize 2005. Manufactured by Erik Jørgensen.

Loungescape

Sofa in seven parts. Can be placed in different ways according to the room and tied together. Nominated for Bo Bedre Design Prize 2005. Manufactured by Erik Jørgensen.

Upcoming products:

Detail of the Loundscape.

A range of furniture for a solo exhibition at Galerie Maria Wettergren

Wall Stools<br><br>Three racks with stools. Ash wood and plastic string. Manufactured by de Place Furniture.

Wall Stools

Detail of the Wall Stool.

Sofa Set<br><br>Manufactured by Erik Jørgensen.

Sofa Set

