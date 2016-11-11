Indigo Slam by Smart Design Studio





A piece of sculpture to be lived in, this exciting project fronts newly-built Central Park in Sydney’s Chippendale, creating an inspiring residence for an art collector. Behind a façade of sculpted concrete, serene living spaces and monumental halls create a dynamic interplay of spare interiors in which the main decorative element is light. Approaching from O’Connor St, a patterned steel screen opens to lead the visitor into a generous coved vestibule. From here, the space compresses as a low and narrow corridor, before suddenly opening to a cavernous stair hall lit from concealed roof lights overhead.



