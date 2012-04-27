I'm A Kombo's Social Act
Add to
Like
Share
By Aaron Britt –
Delicious high-concept food? A homey setting? Stylish crowd? Denmark, Denmark, Denmark? Yup, this video from crane.tv on the itinerant dinner series The Social Act by the Danish chefs at I'm a Kombo hits just about all the right notes. From inventive cuisine to expounding on their culinary roadshow, chefs Bo Lindegaard and Lasse Askov look to be a very cool duo indeed. I love how they play off each other in the interview portion of the video, and from there it's pretty much a heaping dose of voyeuristic envy as you see the execution of a meal you wish you were invited to. But The Social Act is meant to be a movable feast, so keep an eye out for one in your town. Bon appetit!