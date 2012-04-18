Affordable furniture emporium IKEA inspires some conflicted feelings. On the one hand, the brand's products are reasonably priced (sometimes astonishingly so), hack-able, and when they are good, they are very very adaptable (case in point: kitchen cabinets). On the other, you aren't paying $ 49.99 for a rug that your grandchildren will still be using, and certain basic items leave a little something to be desired, design-wise. Which is precisely why the periodic PS collections—Post Scriptum, for long—are so eagerly awaited. Here is a peek at the seventh, and newest, IKEA PS collection, coming out this August.

This year's line-up features 46 products by 19 designers, who were briefed with the task of making new pieces referencing 60 years of IKEA design history, using new "forms, functions, materials and sustainability." The new pieces pay homage to circa-1970s tube sofas, small kitchen storage from the 1960s, and even a children's chair from the '80s, remade by siblings Knut Hagberg and Marianne Hagberg, who first designed the chair 30 years ago. The IKEA PS 2012 easy chair, designed by Wiebke Braasch, is stackable and suitable for indoor/outdoor use. Check out the entire PS 2012 catalog here. The entire PS 2012 range, prototyped and photographed on the factory floor in Sweden. A few favorites from the PS 2012 offerings, clockwise from top left: sofa on a tubular steel base, a convertible bamboo dining table, side tables that include three different tabletops, dot rug, a stacking easy chair of powder-coated steel, and an LED wall lamp. Product shots by Kristian Krebs.