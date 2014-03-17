Ikea Furniture Designed for Small Spaces

Dedicating its latest designer-made collection PS 2014 to a young, on-the-move, urban crowd, Ikea has tapped into a vast audience looking for well-designed but affordable modern furniture. The Swedish retail giant approached a cast of diverse international designers to collaborate on the range of furniture and home accessories, including Matali Crasset, Rich Brilliant Willing, Scholten & Baijings, Tomas Alonso, and up-and-coming Danish textile designer Margrethe Odgaard. Dwell stopped by the media preview (see a sneak peek of the $99 corner cabinet and $129 flatweave rug on Dwell's Instagram) to pick out the best pieces from the new collection, appearing in stores in April 2014.