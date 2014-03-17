Ikea Furniture Designed for Small Spaces

Ikea's biannual PS collection delves into small space living, inviting young designers from diverse cities across the world to reimagine flexible furniture for urban spaces.
Dedicating its latest designer-made collection PS 2014 to a young, on-the-move, urban crowd, Ikea has tapped into a vast audience looking for well-designed but affordable modern furniture. The Swedish retail giant approached a cast of diverse international designers to collaborate on the range of furniture and home accessories, including Matali Crasset, Rich Brilliant Willing, Scholten & Baijings, Tomas Alonso, and up-and-coming Danish textile designer Margrethe Odgaard. Dwell stopped by the media preview (see a sneak peek of the $99 corner cabinet and $129 flatweave rug on Dwell's Instagram) to pick out the best pieces from the new collection, appearing in stores in April 2014.
Another interesting facet to Ikea's PS 2014 collection is a related survey they conducted of people ages 18 to 60 who are living in cities in Sweden, the United States, France, Great Britain, Poland, Japan, China, and Qatar. Examining the data mined from young participants (ages 18 to 29), the company collated the following results about how people live in cities today [PDF].