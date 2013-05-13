ICFF Preview: Radiata by Studio Dunn

Asher Dunn, a Rhode Island-based designer and woodworker, won ICFF 's "Best New Designer" award back in 2010. His main project is Studio Dunn , which sources and manufactures all of its products within a 50-mile radius of Providence, and Dunn's most recognizable works are a series of American hardwood stools that successfully bridge the traditional-meets-modern chasm. For 2013, Studio Dunn returns to New York's preeminent furniture fair with a new lighting design, the Radiata .

Another colorway, Opal White, in the Radiata glass pendant light by Studio Dunn. The lighting retails for $2,100.

Radiata blown-glass pendant lighting in Smoke Gray, designed by Asher Dunn for Studio Dunn, will debut at the 2013 ICFF show at the Javits Center.

Inspired by the moon jellyfish of the same name, Radiata incorporates thin, bright filaments of light shining through a blown-glass globe, which as Dunn explains, "undulates with a liquidity that is reminiscent of the delicate propulsion of jellyfish through water." The piece is available as a pendant in two colorways, Opal White and Smoke Grey.

Check out Studio Dunn's ICFF booth (#858) this weekend at the Javits Center, and shop the lighting online for $2,100.