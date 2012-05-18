ICFF 2012: Axor Bouroullec Line
ICFF 2012: Axor Bouroullec Line

By Diana Budds
Today, bathroom fixtures brand Axor celebrated its North American launch of a new collection with renown French designers (and Dwell favorites) Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec called "Axor Bouroullec." While this isn't the first collaboration between the German brand and the brothers, it might just be the most innovative.
The new Axor Bouroullec line of fixtures is based on the concept of "Feel free to Compose"—users can customize the arrangement and combinations of the 40-piece collection.

The collection comes with the option to wall-mount a fixture concealed within a shelf.

The Axor Bouroullec shower.

The chrome faucets and handles, and mineral-cast basins and shelves are completely customizable in their arrangement. No longer do handles have to bookend spouts, or be placed at the head of the basin, or even on the basin itself—it's left up to the discretion of the user rather than the manufacturer. At first glance, this might seem to be all for show (and this is a really lovely product), but this is especially useful for people who might not be able to easily reach across the full span of a sink (ie. children and those in wheelchairs).

The basins and shelves are made from mineral resin, a material that's less likely than porcelain to crack when drilled, meaning consumers can easily mount the hardware wherever they please and do it themselves (the line also comes with a composer program to make measuring a breeze). The ease of installation is pivotal to the line's basis in "imagination, interaction, individual expression and the idea that all should 'feel free to compose.'"

The features I really like are the floating "shelves" that hold bathroom accouterments that typically clutter most sinks, like soap dishes, toothbrush holders, and the like.

