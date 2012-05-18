ICFF 2012: Axor Bouroullec Line

The chrome faucets and handles, and mineral-cast basins and shelves are completely customizable in their arrangement. No longer do handles have to bookend spouts, or be placed at the head of the basin, or even on the basin itself—it's left up to the discretion of the user rather than the manufacturer. At first glance, this might seem to be all for show (and this is a really lovely product), but this is especially useful for people who might not be able to easily reach across the full span of a sink (ie. children and those in wheelchairs).



The basins and shelves are made from mineral resin, a material that's less likely than porcelain to crack when drilled, meaning consumers can easily mount the hardware wherever they please and do it themselves (the line also comes with a composer program to make measuring a breeze). The ease of installation is pivotal to the line's basis in "imagination, interaction, individual expression and the idea that all should 'feel free to compose.'"



The features I really like are the floating "shelves" that hold bathroom accouterments that typically clutter most sinks, like soap dishes, toothbrush holders, and the like.



For more information, please visit hansgrohe-usa.com.



