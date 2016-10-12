View Photos
Ice Cube Celebrates The Eames
By Stephen Blake, Ethan Lance, and Jason K Yau
"I studied architectural drafting and one thing I learned is that you always gotta have a plan" ~ Ice Cube
We recently landed on this fantastic video of Ice Cube touring the Eames house in Los Angeles. The video was produced by Pacific Standard Time, an organization that focuses on Southern California's role in art and architecture.
"What I love about the Eames is how resourceful they are, taking something that already exists and making it something special, kind of like sampling."
