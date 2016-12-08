Ian Bremmer: There are no more global superpowers. What happens next?

Americanization and globalization have basically been the same thing for the last several generations. But the US's view of the world — and the world's view of the US — is changing. In a fast-paced tour of the current state of international politics, Ian Bremmer discusses the challenges of a world where no single country or alliance can meet the challenges of global leadership and asks if the US is ready to lead by example, not by force.



Political theorist Ian Bremmer wants us to rethink global power. He’s the president and founder of Eurasia Group, a political risk research and consulting firm. Bremmer is the author of five books, including his latest, Superpower.