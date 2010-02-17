I Swear to Good You are God at This

The book (booklet, really, but bound paper nonetheless) presents 25 people and projects that Brown handpicked as exuding creativity and capable of inspiring people to be inventive (and often to put their efforts to work for the greater good). Each person or project is featured with a spread of color photos and description written by Brown. Though the words read a bit like personal journal notes, they do the job of explaining who the people are and why he thinks they're cool. Plus, there's a link on each spread (and a cumulative list on the back page) to see more of the artist or group's work.