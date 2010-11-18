Hyundai Ride and Drive

Recently Dwell partnered with the Hyundai Sonata Uncensored campaign, an interactive, traveling exhibit designed to welcome visitors to a unique space where they could learn more about the Hyundai brand. As part of the collaboration, Bay Area designer and architect Christopher Deam created an installation piece called The Porch, a modern hangout for guests to take a load off, sip a beverage, and learn a little bit about modern design and the Hyundai Sonata. We caught up with Deam as he shared his inspiration behind his design.
Deam's design turned a refurbished shipping container into a portable outdoor porch, outfitted in all things modern. Whether you test-drove a Hyundai model or cozied into a Loll Adirondack chair on the AstroTurf, Deam's porch had a lot of street cred. Check out this behind-the-scenes video filmed during a recent event in Los Angeles.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.