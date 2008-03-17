Hulger’s Pappa Phone Is a Wooden Gadget Done Right

The $300 PAPPA*PHONE is fashioned from a single slab of American walnut and brass and may very well be the ne plus ultra of simplicity. There are no buttons, no dials, not even a display on this elegant wooden VoIP phone. Instead, you get classy brass accents and a USB adaptor. And, really, that’s all you need. The plug-and-play phone works with virtually any VoIP service on both Macs and PCs, including iChat, GoogleTalk, Vonage and Skype.



The only down side? Because each phone is hand crafted by Furni in Montreal, you’ll be waiting anywhere from 6 to 8 weeks for your phone to be built and delivered.