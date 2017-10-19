Hufft Projects Travels Back in Time With Marcel Breuer in New Film

It's not every day an architect gets to revisit the work of a master. That's why the team at Hufft Projects knew they had a rare opportunity on their hands when tasked with restoring Marcel Breuer's Snower House in Kansas City to its original midcentury glory.



"With a home in such pristine and original condition, you can really sense its soul and the soul of its creator," says Matthew Hufft, the firm's cofounder and creative director. "So we decided to create a moment in time as we imagined it to be, as Mr. Snower may have lived it."