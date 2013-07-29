How To Navigate Modern Building Codes
How To Navigate Modern Building Codes

By Kelsey Keith
Dwell's handy-dandy how-to guide on learning and implementing building codes.

Tormented by blueprints? Stymied by bureaucratic red tape? Thrilled to be building your own home but driven mad by the all the hoop-jumping? Check out Dwell's handy-dandy how-to guide on modern building codes. 

Intro to Building Codes<br><br>Fuss all you like about sprinklers and guardrails, we need building codes. Here's how to get your architect to play along.

(And for those not quite to construction phase but dreaming of selling and starting fresh, check our guide to buying/selling in today's marketplace.)

Moving Violations<br><br>Can you spot the 11 infractions in this modern house?

Words You Should Know<br><br>Arm yourself with nine vocabulary words needed to navigate the world of building codes.

Case Study: Up to Code<br><br>How one homeowner chose a savvy architect, made nice with the building code, and moved in without a hitch.

Case Study: Permission Denied!<br><br>One poor homeowner runs afoul of the permits department, costing him a chunk of change and loads of time.

Common Modern Building Missteps<br><br>Love superclean design but fear the building inspector? Here's our guide to skirting those modernist missteps.

