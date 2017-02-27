How to Make Your Tiny Yard Feel Spacious

Color creates a dynamic space



Colors can add charm and a welcoming feel to your space. It can also create greater dimension. Placing bold and bright colors in the front view will help to catch the attraction and impart a receding feeling to the rest of the landscape, making your small landscape feel larger. If you’re not sure how to utilize your colors to create space, try planting them in easy-to-move pots and test them out in place. Or simply leave the plants in their original pot until you decide the best spot for them.