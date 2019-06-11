How to Make Your Garden Water-Free

What questions should people ask their landscaper or nursery owner if they want to put in a low-water landscape? I would ask a lot of questions about site preparation; it is extremely underrated but critically important. Having the right type of soil and solar aspect are also important, and making sure they match up with the type of plants you want to put in that space.

For a project in Menlo Park, California, landscape architect Brennan Cox flanked pavers with drought-resistant Phormium ‘Rainbow Warrior.'

Is there such a thing as a no-water landscape?

Sure, one that uses plants adapted to the local climate. All landscapes need water for the initial establishment period.



In one area, he built a vertical wall of succulents.

Tell us about the kinds of general drought-resistant practices people can implement anywhere.

Drought tolerance starts first with an acceptance of the flora that grows where you live. While planting doesn’t need to be dominated by natives, it should start with an understanding of what native plants can complement other drought-tolerant plants. This information comes from many trips to the nursery, books, and other informational sources. I’ve always found it extremely helpful to visit local botanical gardens; they often have a great collection of native plants, as well as other non standards. I think the last practice is creativity and inventiveness, both of which are underrated. For most residential clients, paying someone to do a planting plan sounds extravagant, but it is sometimes the best money spent because a professional is able to devote the time needed to craft a cohesive planting plan.

Another water-saving project in Menlo Park includes a rock bed with succulents.