View Photos
How to Make a Mid-Century Holiday Village
Add to
Like
Share
By Laure Joliet –
This season millions of us are going to be spending more time at home and forgoing over-the-top shopping. Here's a wholesome project the whole family can enjoy–creating a tiny cardboard village of mid-century–style houses.
Let your inner Neutra out and click here for all three house plans. All you need is patience, cardboard, and an Exacto knife. From Mod Cottage.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.