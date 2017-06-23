7 Tips For Creating Your Own Home Meditation Zone

Research has shown that regular meditation offers a host of health and psychological advantages. Scientific studies have proven that it reduces blood pressure, boosts immunity, and alleviates inflammatory conditions such as arthritis and asthma. It's also believed that daily meditation improves mental focus and helps relieve stress, anxiety, and depression.



Because meditation as a daily discipline takes time to cultivate, having a particular place in your home where you can escape can help you develop and sustain this healthy habit. Here's how you can create your own home meditation room or zone, whether it's an entire studio or a corner of your backyard.

1. Choose a spot that feels right

Begin by selecting a place in your home that feels peaceful and relaxed. Consider rooms that open or look out to a garden, of if you’re lucky enough to live by the sea, perhaps a spot that allows for views of the ocean. Garden nooks and outdoor pavilions are also possible choices. If you live in a small city apartment, choose an area that doesn't have much traffic or noise, and perhaps put up a nature print or painting on the wall for a calming effect. You can mark off a designated area, regardless of how much space you're working with. Just get creative.