7 Tips For Creating Your Own Home Meditation Zone
Research has shown that regular meditation offers a host of health and psychological advantages. Scientific studies have proven that it reduces blood pressure, boosts immunity, and alleviates inflammatory conditions such as arthritis and asthma. It's also believed that daily meditation improves mental focus and helps relieve stress, anxiety, and depression.
Because meditation as a daily discipline takes time to cultivate, having a particular place in your home where you can escape can help you develop and sustain this healthy habit. Here's how you can create your own home meditation room or zone, whether it's an entire studio or a corner of your backyard.
1. Choose a spot that feels right
Begin by selecting a place in your home that feels peaceful and relaxed. Consider rooms that open or look out to a garden, of if you’re lucky enough to live by the sea, perhaps a spot that allows for views of the ocean. Garden nooks and outdoor pavilions are also possible choices. If you live in a small city apartment, choose an area that doesn't have much traffic or noise, and perhaps put up a nature print or painting on the wall for a calming effect. You can mark off a designated area, regardless of how much space you're working with. Just get creative.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
2. Make sure you have access to fresh air
If possible, choose an area in your home that's close to an open window. Breathing is a key component of meditation, so it’s important that you get fresh air for optimal oxygen intake.
3. Ensure it's clutter- and tech-free
Meditation helps one get into a state of calm mindfulness, so it’s crucial to make sure your meditation zone is clutter-free. Make sure there are no telephones, computers, or electronics close at hand, as you’ll want to take some time away from technology when you’re in your zone.
4. Find the perfect cushion or mat
Buy a comfortable meditation mat or cushion. Most people meditate sitting with their legs crossed in a "lotus" or "half-lotus" pose. Alternatively, some lie down or kneel. Choose a mat or cushion that feels right and is firm enough for you.
5. Use calming colors
Warm, light, and neutral colors like beige, taupe, or cream work well for a mediation room. Keep the color scheme simple and avoid loud colors that might distract or arouse strong moods or emotions.
6. Figure out a low-lighting setup that works for you
Avoid overly powerful, bright lighting. Natural sunlight is best for morning meditations, but many people also meditate before bed. Overhead lighting with dimmer functions are ideal, because they offer even light distribution, and you can turn the light down as low as you want to create a tranquil atmosphere. Alternatively, you can use a single large candle or surround yourself with small tea lights.
7. Consider features that fit your meditation style
If you prefer guided meditations or meditating with music, then consider incorporating a stereo system in your meditation room. You can also include an aromatherapy burner to infuse your space with relaxing or invigorating natural scents.