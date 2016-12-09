View Photos
How Tiny Is 350 Square Feet?
By Amanda Dameron
Graham Hill shares another view of the near-magical efficiency of his 350-square-foot apartment in New York.
Our cover story from the November 2016 issue featured the Lilliputian quarters of Graham Hill of LifeEdited. When it comes to small spaces, sometimes you need a video to show just how tiny we're talking. See the video below to get a look at how Hill's ingeniously transforming bed and table from Resource Furniture give him all the space in the world.