How One Company is Combining Net-Zero Performance with Prefabricated Architecture

Point Zero homes' efficiency is due in large part to SIPs (Structurally Insulated Panels) that comprise every exterior wall. Each panel is essentially a continuous layer of insulation sandwiched between strong OSB (Oriented Strand Board, as seen above). This design offers strength and energy efficiency. Even each home's roof is comprised of SIPs.



As an added bonus, each SIP arrives on site prefabricated, so Point Zero homes are built faster than conventional construction would allow. You can read more about this simple-but-effective construction technology at Point Zero's website.