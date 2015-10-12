View Photos
How One Company is Combining Net-Zero Performance with Prefabricated Architecture
By Zachary Edelson
Point Zero's homes combine energy-efficient construction and health-oriented design without sacrificing the comfort or aesthetics you expect in a modern home.
Thanks to their financial and ecological benefits, hyper energy-efficient Net Zero (or near-Net Zero) homes are coming into vogue across North America. If anything, the spread of this proven technology has only been inhibited by lack of public awareness of its benefits. Companies like Point Zero are stepping to the breach to provide the design and construction expertise—plus the compelling realities—that are driving the trend.
