House R, Slovenia

According to the handy Wikipedia entry on the city of Ljubljana, where Perović's firm is based, the first settlers to the area in 2000 BC built wooden dwellings, long before the Baroque and Art Nouveau that dominate the current cityscape.



The simplicity of form and material in the R House give it a crafty timelessness that may reference regional tradition, but the minimalist interior, asymmetrical windows, semi-transparent slatted facade, and gorgeous use of sliding elements give it a decidedly modern—even artistic—style.