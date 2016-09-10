View Photos
House of the Week: Whale Watching at This Edgy Abode
By Dwell and Matthew Keeshin –
Every week, we highlight one amazing Dwell home that went viral on Pinterest. Follow Dwell's Pinterest account for more daily design inspiration.
Pinterest readers enjoyed this 1,240-square-foot home along the St. Lawrence River in Quebec looks as charming as it is edgy. Hanging above a rocky slope, the home is a prime spot for watching marine neighbors such as Beluga and Sperm whales. As a World Biosphere Reserve, the region is a calming retreat to connect with nature.
