House of the Week: Timber Box Home in the Middle of the Spanish Countryside
View Photos

House of the Week: Timber Box Home in the Middle of the Spanish Countryside

By Allie Weiss
Every week, we highlight one amazing Dwell home that went viral on Pinterest. Follow Dwell's Pinterest account for more daily design inspiration.

Our Pinterest fans loved this modern home in rural Spain. The house is located in Segovia, a region dedicated to agriculture, and sometimes sheep from a neighboring farm wander over to the structure. The house, a timber-clad box home designed by Josemaria Churtichaga and Cayetana de la Quadra-Salcedo, features inviting, wood-lined interiors.

House of the Week: Timber Box Home in the Middle of the Spanish Countryside - Photo 1 of 3 -

Churtichaga and de la Quadra-Salcedo purchased a parcel of former farmland to build their vacation home twelve years ago but only recently completed the house—a timber-clad minimalist structure expertly designed to disappear into the scenic landscape.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

House of the Week: Timber Box Home in the Middle of the Spanish Countryside - Photo 2 of 3 -

Downstairs, bedrooms and a library offer private spaces. Wide-plank blond wood wraps the walls, floors, and ceilings, creating a cozy shiplike experience.

House of the Week: Timber Box Home in the Middle of the Spanish Countryside - Photo 3 of 3 -

“This is a humanized landscape of meadows, walls, ash, streams, a small-scale landscape, minimal, almost domestic, and where absolutely everything happens in yellow,” the architects wrote in a statement. To that end, the only hint of color on the house’s otherwise natural exterior is a door painted a vibrant lemon-yellow hue.

0
0
Email