View Photos
House of the Week: Timber Box Home in the Middle of the Spanish Countryside
By Allie Weiss –
Every week, we highlight one amazing Dwell home that went viral on Pinterest. Follow Dwell's Pinterest account for more daily design inspiration.
Our Pinterest fans loved this modern home in rural Spain. The house is located in Segovia, a region dedicated to agriculture, and sometimes sheep from a neighboring farm wander over to the structure. The house, a timber-clad box home designed by Josemaria Churtichaga and Cayetana de la Quadra-Salcedo, features inviting, wood-lined interiors.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.